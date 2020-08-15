Memorial service Aug. 29 for former Gardnerville family

Sherry Jones Hixon and husband John Hixon.

A celebration of life is 2 p.m. Aug. 29 at Hilltop Church for three members of the Hixon family, who were killed in a May 10 vehicle accident on Highway 132, near their ranch in Canby, Calif.

The accident claimed former Gardnerville residents John Christopher Hixson, Sherry Lynn-Marie (Jones) Hixson and Jeffrey Lee Hixon,

Born in Japan on April 15, 1957, to Ovie “Don” and Miriam Pinneo Hixon, John joined the Navy. Sherry was born in California on July 26, 1957, to Elwood (Woody) Franklin and Deloris (Dee) Ann Bourassa Jones, both of whom worked for Nevada Bell.

Jeffrey was a Nevada native, born Aug. 2, 1979 in Carson City. He graduated from Douglas High School in 1998 and went into the Navy. He also held various jobs in the Carson Valley.

Jeff attended Hilltop Church and was baptized there. He enjoyed many activities with them including going to Mexico on a mission with the church. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles with his family members, off-roading his truck in the pine nut mountains and shooting guns with his dad.

John and Sherry both attended Homestead High School in Sunnyvale, Calif. They married after high school and had their first child, Jasmin.

John served in the Bahama’s in the Navy, returning to civilian life not long after Jasmin was born.

The new family settled in Gardnerville where John went to work for Nevada Bell. After Shallen was born they moved to Sacramento when the telephone company split and then less than a year later moved to Sunnyvale and then to Gilroy while John continued working in Mountain View. The family moved back to Gardnerville in 1992 when Mrs. Jones died. John worked for the phone company until he retired.

Despite struggling with health issues, Sherry went back to school and obtained her real estate agent’s license. She was a Realtor until her back injury made it difficult to walk.

Jasmin graduated from Douglas High in 1995 and Shallen graduated in 2000.

The family were members of the S.R.R.A. motorcycle association where they organized and plants events, camp-outs and collecting Toys for Tots in the Bay Area. They were German shepherd breeders who raised and sold many litters of puppies.

After John’s mother died, he was able to fulfill his dream of owning a home on 20 acres. Shortly after, they purchased another 26 acres, and then 77 more acres. Sherry kept all of the records while John and Jeffrey ran the ranch. Jasmin and Shallen and their children came to the ranch as often as possible to help, though Nickolas and Devon really got into the rough and tough work.

Dubbed the UFO Cattle ranch for John’s love of anything UFO or alien, they’d just installed a new well so they could grow more food for their cattle. The only things they were not able to obtain were the well pump and solar power for the well.

Sherry would ride out in her electric wheelchair and feed the cattle grain by hand through the fence.

The family is working to keep the ranch, which is located in Modoc County.

Donations may be sent to Wells Fargo in the name of the Hixson Family Memorial Fund

They are survived by Jasmin Ann (Hixson) Ruiz, Shallen Renee (Hixson) Braun; grandchildren Aeron, Angelica, Jordan, Nickolas, Allura, Isabella, Nathan, Deanna and Noah, Devon and Sierra; and a great-grandson Marcellus, who was born to Angelica about 4 months before the accident

Surviving John are siblings Charles, Virginia, Susan and James Hixson. Sherry is survived by brothers Gary Louis Jones, Perry Emmett Jones and Barry Elwood Jones.