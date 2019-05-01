Memorial Run heading north

Deputy Mike Goldwater runs through the Pine Nut Mountains on Wednesday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand

The Peace Officers Memorial Run is traveling up Highway 395 this morning.

The annual relay started in Las Vegas last week. Each of the 134 legs of the relay represents the name of a fallen officer.

The Douglas segment of the run started at JackWright Pass on Highway 208 and traveled up Highway 395 through the Pine Nuts this morning.

The run is expected to reach Gardnerville at around noon, where schoolchildren from Gardnerville Elementary and Carson Valley Middle schools are expected to greet runners with flags.

The runner was passing 395 and Riverview at about 11:20 a.m.