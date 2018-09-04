Memorial IHOP run is Thursday

For information or assistance, call Sgt. Walter Lowell at 702-575-2079.

WHO: All may participate

WHAT: 5K memorial run/walk for the victims of the Sept. 6, 2011, IHOP

A memorial run-walk is 7 a.m. Thursday in honor of the Sept. 6, 2011, shooting at the International House of Pancakes in Carson City.

The Nevada Guard is hosting the run-walk in honor of the three guardsman and one civilian killed in the shooting.

Dozens of soldiers and airmen will travel the 5-kilometer route from the restaurant to the Office of the Adjutant General complex at 2460 Fairview Drive, according to spokesman Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka.

"Everyone is invited to join the guardsmen in the free, non-competitive

run-walk," Studenicka said. The event is untimed and no prizes will be awarded.

It has been seven years since the IHOP shooting in Carson City. Nevada Guardsmen Lt. Col. Heath Kelly, 35, Master Sgt. Christian

Riege, 38, and Sgt. 1st Class Miranda McElhiney, 31, were killed in the

shooting incident. Florence Donovan-Gunderson, 67, was also killed during

the incident. All three of the soldiers worked at the Office of the Adjutant General on Fairview Drive in Carson City.