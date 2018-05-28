Memorial Day observations begin in Stewart

The Marine Corps League Silver State Detachment 630 of Carson City and Carson Valley will start today's Memorial Day observations 10 a.m. by honoring Native American military veterans.

Marine veterans will gather at the Stewart Indian Cemetery on East Clear Creek Road, behind the nearby mobile home park.

To get there from Carson Valley, take a right turn at Clear Creek.

In its 34th year, the ceremony was originally organized by Chaplain Don Podlas, a Korean War veteran and at that time the commandant of the Marine Corps League of the Carson City area.

Monday's ceremony will feature bagpiper Lt. Commander Robert Bledsoe, the NJROTC Honor Guard of Carson High School, and the Marines of the Silver State Detachment with their 75 mm Howitzer cannon and World War II Jeep.

The Native American Honor Guard, which is re-organizing, will possibly take part in the ceremony.

Western Nevadans will observe Memorial Day 1 p.m. in veterans section of Lone Mountain Cemetery in Carson City.

Among the scheduled speakers will be Carson City Mayor Robert Crowell and Lt. Cmdr. David Treinen, U.S. Navy (ret.). The Sons of the American Revolution are also scheduled to attend.

A ceremony will be held at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery on Monday. Today, the cemetery will hold a "Flag-In" event. Volunteers are asked to arrive no later than 9 a.m. to assist in placing American flags on each gravesite.

The public is invited to attend the Memorial Day event at the Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery located in Fernley. Monday's service will be held at 11 a.m.