MEFIYI to present Molly Awards

Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) presents the 13th annual Molly Youth Awards Banquet. The Molly Youth Awards Banquet is scheduled for Monday, May 6 at the Carson Valley Inn. This event is named after former Douglas High School Student-athlete and our friend, Molly Lahlum.

The Molly Youth Awards honor the outstanding youth of Douglas County. Applicants eligible for this recognition must be between the ages of 9 and 18 and a resident of Douglas County. The nominated student-athletes must qualify in each of following areas:

Academic excellence

Athletic participation

Community service

Three $1,000 college scholarships will be awarded to seniors who apply and become honorees of this year's event. Senior honorees automatically become candidates to receive the college scholarship awards. Forty student-athletes will be selected for our 2019 class. A completed nomination form must be postmarked by mail or emailed no later than Friday, April 12.

Nomination forms can be retrieved at http://www.mefiyi.org and click the Molly Awards link. For more information email mollyawardsdc@gmail.com.