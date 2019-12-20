Medical Center supports Food for Families

Carson Valley Medical Center staff recently showed their generosity and commitment to the community by participating in an employee giving initiative to support the Raley’s Food For Families program, benefitting Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

The program helps provide meals for local families in need through the Christmas season.

CVMC matched employee contributions and the resulting donation represented 543 “Holiday Bags” of fresh, healthy groceries, which will go directly back into the community through the food closet.

The Food For Families program was founded in 1986 by Joyce Raley Teel and former Raley’s president Chuck Collings to help alleviate hunger in the communities they serve. It’s an effort that lines up with Carson Valley Medical Center’s pledge to care for the greater

health and wellness of the wonderful community it serves.

Last year, more than 3.7 million meals were donated through program’s Holiday Bag Drive in communities surrounding Raley’s stores.

From November 1 through December 31, Raley’s customers are encouraged to donate $10 for groceries worth more than $30 retail. Each “holiday bag” represents more than 30 pounds of nourishing and wholesome foods — enough to feed a family of four 26 meals.

Items in the bag include a gallon of milk, fresh bananas and potatoes, whole grain penne pasta, organic pasta sauce and other nutritious foods selected by Raley’s team members for their nutrient-dense and minimally processed attributes.

For more information on the Food For Families program, which runs year-round, visit http://www.foodfor families.org or ask about it at the Gardnerville Raley’s.