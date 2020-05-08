Medical center opens up its schedules

As the community slowly starts reopening stores and services, Carson Valley Medical Center is beginning to open its schedules for medical services that people might have put on hold during the stay-at-home recommendation.

Safety precautions the medical center is putting in place include:

■ Staggered and expanded scheduling of primary care and outpatient services to reduce the amount of patients in any area, clinic or department.

■ Setting up waiting rooms for optimal social distancing

■ Asking all patients and visitors to wear a cloth mask or surgical mask if they are displaying respiratory symptoms. These items are available at our entrances if needed.

■ CVMC staff is screening everyone coming into their facilities and will redirect potential infectious patients away from others as appropriate for their medical needs.

■ All non-emergency surgical patients will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their procedure

and asked to self-isolate for a period of time prior to their surgery.

■ Visitor limitations are still in place. CVMC staff can discuss options with you to communicate and connect with your loved ones while at CVMC. Exceptions will be made for extenuating circumstances.

■ Virtual visits are still available for some primary care and behavioral health services – call ahead before your appointment to ask about these options.

“We are so proud of our community for modifying their behaviors and actions to best protect our community-at-large and are happy to begin to offer some of the non-emergency yet still essential medical services that we know our community relies on us to provide,” operators said.

For more information visit http://www.cvmchospital.org.