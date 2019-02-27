Medical center offers free hearing screenings

World Hearing Day is March 3 every year, held to help raise awareness on how to prevent deafness and hearing loss and promote ear and hearing care across the world.

In recognition of the day, Carson Valley Medical Center is offering free hearing evaluations Friday and March 8 through its Occupational Health Clinic in Minden at 897 Ironwood Drive.

Approximately 20 percent of Americans, or 48 million, report some degree of hearing loss. At age 65, the numbers grow to 33 percent. Additionally, nearly 15 percent of school-age children have some degree of hearing loss.

Many people live with unidentified hearing loss, often failing to realize that they are missing out on certain sounds and words. Checking one's hearing is the first step toward addressing the issue.

Call 775-782-1610 to make an appointment for a free hearing evaluation, which is only available by appointment on either March 1 or 8. Screenings will be reviewed by CVMC Medical Staff and results will be mailed to participants.

Carson Valley Medical Center is a nonprofit medical organization that provides acute and ICU inpatient care, surgery, 24-hour emergency services, internal medicine including rheumatology, family medicine and outpatient services throughout Carson Valley. A partnership of Barton Health and Renown Health, Carson Valley Medical Center's mission is to care for the health and wellness of the community by providing accessible, affordable, high quality healthcare for all. For information, visit http://www.cvmchospital.org