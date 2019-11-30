Master plan session Tuesday

On Tuesday, Douglas County commissioners will hear a master plan amendment and development agreement for the second time in three months.

The county is considering moving 1,044 acres of Park Ranch Holdings receiving area from Topaz Ranch Estates to Carson Valley as part of an update to the master plan.

In addition to the receiving area, commissioners will consider a development agreement that caps the number of homes on the property at 2,500. Because it is master planned receiving area, it could include commercial zoning, but no “big box” retail or anything larger than 30,000 square feet.

Commissioners are scheduled to meet 9 a.m. Tuesday at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Overflow seating will be provided in Minden Park where residents may listen.

According to the Douglas County Assessor’s Office, Park Ranch Holdings is listed as the owner of roughly 9,600 acres across the county.

Moving the receiving area was first proposed by county staff in June as part of the update to the master plan that was halted in early 2018.

The process mirrored the one used in 2017 when the county invited property owners to submit amendments that brought out a dozen landowners with 50 alterations they’d like to see in the plan.

The largest alterations sought, those for new receiving area on the Godecke Ranch in Gardnerville and Ranch No. 1 property north of Genoa, were rejected by planning commissioners.

At the time, planning staff pointed out there were 6,200 acres of receiving area in the county and that only a quarter of the 3,926 dwelling units that could have been built had been.

At the time, the county was supporting proposals that increased the number of multi-family residential units.

One of those projects, one proposed by Carson Valley Inn owner Mike Pegram, has been subject to site work at highways 395 and 88. A 50-unit town-home project is going to the Minden Town Board on Wednesday for a subdivision map and major design review, more than two years after the project’s approval.

Officials have pointed out that the Park project will be subject to the county’s 2 percent growth cap. Should the Parks begin work immediately, it would take at least a year before they were ready to begin building homes. According to the county, they would have to compete with other projects and homebuilders for the permits.

Receiving area is half of the county’s transfer of development rights program designed to preserve agricultural land designated as sending area.

Because it owns so much property, Park Ranch could easily provide sufficient sending area to eventually develop all 2,500 units proposed under the development agreement.

The Park proposal is not the only master plan map change scheduled to be discussed by county commissioners Tuesday.