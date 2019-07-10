Master plan maps OK’d without Park proposal

An update of the master plan map was approved by planning commissioners without a receiving area swap proposed for 1,044 acres of Park Holdings land north of Minden and Gardnerville.

Planning Commissioner Devere Henderson crafted the motion eliminating the receiving area that was brought forward as a development agreement.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the agreement Aug. 1 that would eventually allow the Parks to put 2,500 homes on the property in exchange for clear title to the right of way to Muller Lane Parkway.

Under county code, receiving area designates the places the county wants to steer growth, Deputy District Attorney Maryanne Martin said Tuesday.

Under the agreement, the receiving area on 1,044 acres on the Sleeping Elephant Ranch across Highway 208 from Topaz Ranch Estates would be moved to Carson Valley.

Any development the Parks did on the property would be subject to the county’s growth cap, require the transfer of development rights and zone changes.

The agreement would take development rights off the Klauber Ranch, whose denial prompted a lawsuit against the county.

Under the agreement, the county would have to build two lanes of Muller Lane Parkway across the Park property within six years.

The Parks would have 30 years to build on the property before the development agreement would expire.

“Having these updated maps is a tremendous start,” Henderson said. “We didn’t know what we were working with. I know they are going to keep these maps updated. They are the storyboard.”

New Planning Commissioner Maureen Casey said she felt the maps were well-done but agreed with Henderson that including the development agreement was premature and avoided the process every other land change had to go through.

Planning Commissioners Mark Neddenriep and Kurt Waldear recognized Henderson for his work on the motion to approve.

“I recognize the controversy in the receiving area exchange,” Waldear said.

Planning Commissioner Bryan Oland pointed out Muller Parkway should be separated from the agreement because it has been in the plan for decades.

“I think we need Muller Parkway, but the receiving area is not something we should be doing,” he said.

Community Development Director Tom Dallaire showed planning commissioners the front page of a 1968 edition of The Record-Courier reporting a bypass around the towns was expected to be done by 1972.

“It’s time we got this done,” he said.

The proposal to build Muller Parkway predates the county’s master plan, which was approved in 1996.

A 2005 development agreement with the Parks established the right of way for the road. That agreement was modified in 2007. However, the county hasn’t had money to build its portion of the road. Until earlier this year, county officials were told that because the Parks hadn’t dedicated the right of way, the time limit to build the road hadn’t started.

However, in June Park attorney Mark Forsberg said they considered the previous development agreements void. Settling the status of that right of way could well require legal action if the agreement isn’t approved.

Under the proposed development agreement, the county would also receive right of way for the road through Ashland Park just north of Toler Lane lost when that agreement expired.

The Parks acquired the property north of Minden and Gardnerville in the mid-1990s after a deal for the county to buy the former Dangberg Ranch fell through.