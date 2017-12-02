Master plan goes before county Monday

if you go

The nearly two-year process to update the Douglas County Master Plan takes another step toward completion on Monday.

County commissioners are scheduled to meet for eight hours starting at 9 a.m. to discuss the plan's first volume, which was approved by planning commissioners on Oct. 10 and Nov. 14.

Elements up for approval on Monday include the county profile, agriculture, conservation, economic development growth management, historic preservation, housing, land use, parks and recreation, public facilities and services and for the first time, public safety.

The second volume of the master plan, containing more detailed information on existing conditions and trends, is scheduled to be heard by planning commissioners on Dec. 12. County commissioners will see that portion of the plan on Jan. 4, 2018.

The transportation element of the plan has yet to be approved by county commissioners.

The housing element of the plan has been the topic of considerable public interest.

Affordable housing is defined in the plan as housing costs that do not exceed 30 percent of household income.

Only 49 multi-family units were added to the plan between 2010 and 2015. They make up 6 percent of the county's total housing inventory.

Commissioners approved more multi-family housing in Minden as part of an effort to provide more affordable housing in the county.

According to the master plan, 54.4 percent of the county's workforce commutes from other communities. A larger portion, 57 percent, live in the county but work elsewhere.