Master plan approval could go to March

It could be March before the Douglas County Master Plan 20-year-update is completed.

Douglas County Planning Commissioners decided on Tuesday to wait to hear the second volume of the plan until county commissioners had completed the first volume.

Next week, Douglas County commissioners are being asked to clarify what they'd like to see done with the master plan.

Community Development Director Mimi Moss said Tuesday planning commissioners could have voted for the second volume, but that it wouldn't go forward in its current state.

"You can move this volume 2 forward, but it's not going to go before the board in the form that it's in, because it's already being changed," she said.

Commissioners plan on working on the first volume of the plan over three days in January, Moss said.

The county board, which has the final say over the plan, discussed the housing and agricultural elements of the plan on Dec. 4. They approved drafts of the plans with revisions. The rest of the elements are scheduled for Jan. 22, 30 and 31.

"Our hope is that they will get through the elements during those meetings," Moss said.

Moss said it's possible the plan will be ready for planning commissioners on Feb. 13.

"But that's a very short timeline," she said. "More realistically, it will be March that the planning commission will review volumes one and two in their entirety. They can take action at that time and then forward it to the board for final action."

Outgoing Planning Commission Chairwoman Margaret Pross said planning commissioners worked diligently to complete the plan.

She said the panel put in more than 30 hours over seven meetings.

"I believe we did a good job, and you know and we know we didn't skip the background and data," she said. "We did our homework before we even got here."

Under Nevada law, any county with a population of larger than 45,000 must have a planning commission, and those planning commissioners are required to prepare a master plan. State law requires planning commissioners to review master plan updates every five years.

Douglas County began work on the 20-year update in June 2016 with community workshops and an online survey that had 898 responses.

As part of the 20-year update, a dozen landowners submitted 57 different master plan amendments, eight of which were approved by county commissioners in September.

In addition to housing and agriculture, the plan has elements dealing with conservation, economic development, growth management, historic preservation, land use, parks and recreation, public facilities and services, public safety and implementation.

The plan also contains a profile of the county. Not included, so far, is the transportation element, which commissioners have yet to approve.