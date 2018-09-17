Masons rededicate Genoa Lodge

Freemasons gathered in Genoa on Saturday to rededicate the lodge that has called the oldest town home since Sept. 17, 1868.

The rededication was part of the sesquicentennial celebration of Lodge No. 12.

About three-dozen Masons attended in their aprons.

Grand Master of Masons in Nevada Mark Marsh, a Carson City resident, welcomed Masons from Southern Nevada.

"We've got quite a contingent of Southern Nevadans who will turn around and leave as soon as we're done," Marsh said. "This is God's country boys. This is the most beautiful little town in Nevada."

The lodge lists around 60 members.

"Our lodge has been a central feature in Genoa since shortly after the territory beame a state," said Douglas Lodge Worshipful Master Michael E. Chapton. "We want to be active in our community and state by making our area a better place to live, 'one good man at a time.'"

Town Manager Phil Ritger read a proclamation issued by the town board, and signed by Chairman Tim DeTurk, who is also a Mason.

"I want to congratulate you on behalf of the town and the town board," Ritger said.

While Genoa may be Nevada's oldest town, it is home to only it's fifth oldest Mason's Lodge.

The Masons opened the Carson City Lodge in 1862. Other older surviving lodges include Silver City, Virginia City and Austin, started during the silver boom.

The Masons Lodge in downtown Genoa is a popular landmark, and is featured as part of the Hans Meyer Kassel painting that adorns this year's Candy Dance poster.

It was built in 1872 after Masons raised $8,000 for its construction. The bottom floor was rented out for business to help support its upkeep.

The Masons will be serving a $5 breakfast starting 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday during Candy Dance, which is Sept. 29-30.