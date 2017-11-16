Martin Slough trailhead done, trail coming next summer

Construction of the Martin Slough Trailhead on Buckeye Road east of Heybourne Road was completed the last week in October 2017.

The trailhead includes eight parking spots and is the first phase of an overall project to complete the Martin Slough Trail. When complete, the Martin Slough Trail will provide a 2.6-mile paved multi-use (bike) path connecting Jake's Wetland in Minden to the Gilman Ponds in Gardnerville. The path will offer the public alternate access to Minden Elementary School, Gardnerville Elementary School, and Carson Valley Middle School, allowing pedestrians to avoid the congestion along US Highway 395.

"The trailhead and the future trail will enhance the quality of life of our residents by connecting neighborhoods and communities as identified by the County Strategic Plan," said Erik Nilssen, Douglas County Engineer. "The County continues to seek grant opportunities to fund these types of community projects."

In June 2013 Douglas County submitted a grant to the Nevada Department of Transportation transportation alternatives program to construct the Martin Slough Trail. The Grant provided $615,238 for construction which was matched by amounts of $25,000 by Douglas County the Town of Gardnerville, and the Town of Minden. Generous funding was also provided in the amount of $25,000 by the Dean Seeman Foundation and $100,000 by the Ranch at Gardnerville. A portion of the trail is also going to be constructed by the Carson Valley Inn across their property.

In November 2015 Douglas County accepted a grant for $106,836 from the Nevada Division of State Parks to construct a trail head on Buckeye Road to access the trail. The original schedule called for both the trail and trailhead to be constructed this year, however the trail has been delayed due to the lengthy federal process to acquire all necessary project clearances. The grant for the trailhead was set to expire Dec. 31, which necessitated that the County complete the trailhead prior to beginning the trail. The Towns of Minden and Gardnerville along with Douglas County provided the grant match for construction of the trailhead.

Construction on the trail is expected to begin in late summer of 2018.