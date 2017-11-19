Markleeville kicks off December with annual Christmas Faire

The Magical Markleeville Christmas Faire, set for Saturday, Dec. 2, will feature Santa and his elves, a pancake breakfast, craft booths, cookie decorating and a homemade candy and cookie decorating contest.

This winter marks the 6th year of the Christmas Faire. It will begin at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast at the Markeeville Firehouse, guests can then pick up Magical Markleeville Christmas shopping bags at the Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Craft booths and the Food Alley open at 10 a.m. and the children's cookie decorating event goes from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., cookies and icing will be provided. Children are then encouraged to bring their best decorated cookie to the decorating contest at the Creekside Inn by noon. Adults can bring homemade candy to the candy contest for judging. Prize money is $25 for the first place winners in all categories.

Music and Christmas caroling can be heard at the Alpine County Museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a silent auction throughout the day, all proceeds from the auction go to Alpine County Search and Rescue.

"It is a celebration and a tradition," said Mary Rawson, one of the volunteer organizers.

Rawson is a member of the completely volunteer Magical Markleeville Christmas Faire Committee, who puts on the event. Other sponsors of the event are the Alpine Chamber of Commerce and Alpine County Search and Rescue.

"I would encourage residents to participate in the downtown event and to support the community," Rawson said.