Markleeville implements new walking tour

There is a new walking tour in the historic town of Markleeville in Alpine County.

Markleeville began in the early 1860s amid a silver mining boom and despite a catastrophic fire in 1865 that nearly consumed the entire downtown area, it has survived to the present day. The identified 31 historical sites and original buildings in downtown Markleeville are marked outside the site or on the actual building along the 1.4 mile tour with numbers that correspond with a new "Discover our Heritage" brochure. This new heritage brochure not only includes details of historical sites and buildings of Markeeville, but also other historic areas of Alpine County which include the Bear Valley/Lake Alpine areas, the Kirkwood Inn, the Washoe community and Woodfords.

The new heritage brochure and posted walk is a combined effort of the Alpine County Heritage Tourism Committee, the Historical Society of Alpine County and the Alpine County Museum. Funding for the identifying numbers and brochures was provided by the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce. The walking tour is based upon the 2014 book by local historian and author Karen Dustman: "Historic Alpine – A Self Guided Walking Tour of Markleeville" which contains descriptions of 59 historic sites and buildings of Markleeville.

The heritage brochures are available at no cost at the County Clerk's Counter at the Administrative Building, the Alpine County Library, Alpine County Museum and the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce. For additional information or if you would like to receive a brochure by mail, please contact the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce at (530) 694-2475 or email at info@alpinecounty.com. The walking tour is also available on the official Alpine County app, available to download from the Google Play Store.