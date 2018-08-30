Markleeville Creek Day set Sept. 8

Alpine County's 19th annual Markleeville Creek Day will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8.

Volunteers will meet at the Markleeville Library Park at 9 a.m. and join one of the many restoration projects throughout the watershed.

Everyone will then gather back at the park for a community celebration with kids' crafts, raffle prizes, and food.

All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

To RSVP for your desired restoration project, sign up online at http://www.alpinewatershedgroup.org/creek-day.

For information about the event, contact Julia Keane at awg.snap.ed@gmail.com, or visit http://www.alpinewatershedgroup.org.

Recommended Stories For You

Alpine Watershed Group is a nonprofit whose mission is to protect and enhance Alpine County watersheds.

Creek Day is made possible thanks to Alpine County, Alpine County Chamber of Commerce, American Alpine Club, Bently Heritage Estate Distillery, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Carson Water Subconservancy District, Costco, Friends of Hope Valley, Great Sierra River Clean Up, Raley's, Tahoe Sports Ltd., Trader Joe's, and Trout Unlimited-Sagebrush Chapter.