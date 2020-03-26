Marine WWII veteran dead at 98

World War II U.S. Marine veteran Bayne Stevens joined his fallen comrades on Saturday, dying at the age of 98 in Carson City.

Stevens served with the 4th Marine Division and fought in three of the bloodiest battles of World War II in late 1944 and 1945 — Saipan, Tinian and Iwo Jima, according to a story about his participation in a 2018 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Late last month, his granddaughter issued a plea for help after Stevens was transferred from where he was living to a Gardnerville rehabilitation center.

Veterans groups rallied to the cause to have Stevens transferred to the Veterans Home in Reno, and made the first step in getting him transferred to a Carson City home on March 21, but that’s where his journey ended.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Nell Stevens, 95, in 2018. The couple met in Los Angeles during the early portion of the war after Stevens had joined the Marines. They were married in December 1945 in Michigan.

After the war, Stevens attended Michigan State where he obtained his teaching degree. The couple lived in the San Fernando Valley in California until they moved to Gardnerville in the late 1980s.

He is survived by his son Bruce Stevens, daughter Lisa Cribbs and four grandchildren.

Services are pending the end of the coronavirus outbreak.

Residents donated $4,050 to help Stevens.

“Because of grandpa’s passing all of the funds donated cannot be used for the original purpose of housing,” Jenkins said on Monday.

Jenkins said donors who would like their money back can email her at jennanicholejenkins@gmail.com. Otherwise the money will go to pay Stevens’ final bills.