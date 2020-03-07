March came in like a lion

On the first day of this month, after what seemed like endless days of sunshine and lovely weather, March lived up to its reputation. Shortly after midnight, the snow made a cameo appearance dumping several inches on the valley floor just to let us know that winter was not quite over yet.

March is not only the month we go back to daylight saving time (Sunday morning), but also, the increased hours of light and the first day of spring coming on March 21 signal an upsurge in activities for residents. Here are some of the things to which we may look forward.

The 20th annual ski & snowshoe celebration

Taking place today is a family-friendly event between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., with registration from 8:30 to 9 a.m. The Genoa-based “Friends of Snowshoe Thompson” organization is once again partnering with the Lake Tahoe Historical Society and the Lake Tahoe Golf Course to honor the memory of the legendary “Mailman of the Sierra,” John A. “Snowshoe” Thompson. Thompson carried mail on foot between Placerville, California, and Genoa, for 20 years during the mid-1800s. A donation of $20 a person is requested and includes all activities and lunch. There is no charge for children under 12 years of age who may add lunch for $10. The golf course is at 2500 Emerald Bay Rd., South Lake Tahoe, Calif. There will be book signings, performances, demonstrations, and more. You may also choose to partake in a guided historical tour led by Norwegian native and long-board ski expert Nina MacLeo. The group departs at 9:30 a.m., and participants should bring their snowshoes and cross-country skis. For information call Nina at 530-573-8940.

Casting Call

Performers of all ages are being sought for Carson City Follies 2020 production at Carson City Senior Center. “Comedy thru the Ages,” is the name of the show, and the center is seeking actors, dancers, singers, and stage personnel for its upcoming performances July 10-12. Auditions will be held on Tuesday, March 10, from 6-8 p.m. at the Senior Center, 911 Beverly Dr. in Carson City.

National Quilting Day observed annually in march

On March 14, the Carson Valley Quilt Guild presents an old fashioned “Bed Turning” of antique quilts at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville. What is a “Bed Turning” demonstration, you might ask? It’s is a unique element of American Heritage, allowing artisans a creative way to share the provenance and lore behind their quilts. Quilts have a long history of not only being used for warmth but are a form of art, and their stories are told in a cozy setting. “Bed Turnings” began in Lincoln, Neb., in 1991 and have become the cornerstone of quilt shows across the country. Two Bed Turnings will take place at the museum, one at 11 a.m. and another at 1 p.m. Demonstrations of quilting techniques run throughout the day.

Museum doors open at 10 a.m. and admission is free, 1477 US Highway 395 N, Gardnerville, See website HistoricNV.org.

“Good eats for a good cause”

On March 19, Chili’s restaurant in Carson City hosts a “give-back” event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fifteen percent of your food ticket will be donated back to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet. Please print the flier found at thefoodcloset.org/events.html and bring it with you to Chili’s on the 19th to participate.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com