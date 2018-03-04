March 11 service set for Grafx8 owner Nelson

A celebration of Grafx8 owner Michael Nelson's life is noon March 11 at the JT Basque Bar & Dining Room in Gardnerville.

According to the business, Nelson died in a fall on Feb. 20 that occurred in Monterey, Calif. He was on vacation.

Nelson opened the Minden business that specialized in photo restoration and reproduction in 2001.

Prior to that he operated Nelson's Java, Spirits and Jazz, and a metal sculpting business "Steel Dreams."

A sculptor and artist, Nelson started restoring photos in the late 1990s.

He moved to Carson Valley in 1982 from Santa Cruz, Calif.

Nelson contributed to several art projects, including the traveling "Always Lost" exhibit

Nelson became involved with the Always Lost project when it was being reformatted into a traveling exhibition and has had exclusive responsibility for printing Wall of the Dead panels onto canvas.

He recalls the first time he ever saw a panel from the Wall of the Dead back in 2010: "If this doesn't capture you…if it doesn't give you pause, [the photos] should help you appreciate what is going on. Every single one of these men and women has made the ultimate sacrifice for what we take for granted. This is a way to fight alongside them from home, as long as we start paying attention."

Nelson reproduced historical documents for Douglas County's 150th year in 2011, including an 1863 map showing the county in the Nevada territory for the first time and the handwritten legislation forming the county.

Nelson was a resident of Fish Springs.