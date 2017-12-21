Manhunt scours fields for burglar

Deputies searched the fields between Muller and Mottsville lanes on Thursday morning looking for a burglar who fled after being found in a home.

At least one drone was deployed to help look for the man who was described as 6-feet tall, wearing a big heavy jacket and ballcap.

The search started around 8 a.m. with deputies using binoculars and hunting on foot for the man, who they believed to be armed.

Searchers wrapped up around 10:30 a.m. after failing to locate the burglar.

Temperatures were 8 degrees near the Carson River at 5 a.m.