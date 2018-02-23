Manhunt prompts lockdown at China Spring

China Spring Youth Camp staff were placed on lockdown on Friday night as a result of a manhunt for a Carson City man in the Pine Nuts.

Rocky Boice Jr. was being sought in connection with an alleged attempted murder case involving a woman.

Douglas County Emergency Dispatch used Reverse 911 to notify residents to lock their doors.

Boice's vehicle was found on China Spring Road at about 8:30 p.m. after it was pursued there by authorities.

Douglas County deputies and Washoe Tribe Police combed the mountains in the area, including using a drone with heat sensors.

Carson City authorities and search dogs were also called to the scene.

Douglas and Carson authorities concluded their search at the request of the Washoe Tribe at around 10 p.m.