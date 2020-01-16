Man who shot at roommates must serve jail time

A Johnson Lane man, who was the subject of a stand-off last summer, was ordered to serve a year in jail as part of his probation for assault with a deadly weapon.

Grant Lukins, 35, received a suspended 14-36-month prison sentence in connection with a July 26 shooting.

Lukins emptied a pistol at a wall with his roommates standing on the other side, according to prosecutor Chelsea Mazza.

The roommates fled the home and called deputies who surrounded the home.

However, just before the Douglas County Special Weapons and Tactics Team broke in, Lukins surrendered after a neighbor convinced him his life was worthwhile.

Lukins has been in custody since that day, though was able to attend a treatment program in Elko prior to his sentencing.

Lukins’ family and friends attended the sentencing in a show of support.

Defense attorney Maria Pence said there were at least two dozen times when Lukins took time out of his day to aid people.

However, she said he had mental health and alcohol problems that he’d never addressed until his treatment program.

“For the majority of the time he is a law-abiding citizen, but on this night his behavior was not OK,” she said.

She characterized the victims as close friends of Lukins, who he’d invited to live with him.

Mazza pointed out that Lukins had been told not to consume alcohol while taking his medications just days before.

District Judge Tod Young observed that Lukins could be successful on probation.

“You may have learned something from treatment,” he said.

Lukins was given credit for 173 days time served and will be allowed to collect good-time credit to complete the year in jail.