Man waives preliminary hearing in Kings Lane burglary

A man involved with a Kings Lane burglary back in February waived his preliminary hearing on Friday.

Robert Donald Brown, 22, is facing multiple felony charges in connection with the Feb. 13 incident.

He was ordered to appear in Douglas County District Court on July 23.

Brown's alleged accomplice, Michael Luis Cota Jr., 19, is scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court for arraignment on Monday.

Both men are facing charges in connection with the theft of an AR-15 from a home on Bishop Court.

Brown is accused of arranging for Cota to sell the weapon to a Carson City man.

■ A report of a burglary in progress resulted in the arrest of three squatters on Long Valley Drive on Thursday evening.

Allisa Guerrero, 19, Solomon Rose, 20, and Rose's 17-year-old girlfriend were taken into custody after deputies responded to the address with lights and sirens.

Rose and Guerrero appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Friday morning.

Guerrero was released on her own recognizance in connection with the incident which occurred at 8 p.m. Rose's bail was reduced to $10,000 cash or bond.