Man racks up more charges in jail

A hearing on a Lake Tahoe man’s probation violation was set out for two weeks after it was learned that he’s facing additional charges.

Michael Ray Burghard, 32, is facing a felony for battery by a prisoner, a charge that was added May 7 as he was serving a 90-day gross misdemeanor sentence for destruction of property.

Burghard admitted to being drunk when he broke the sheriff’s offices Intoxilyzer 8000 during a March 7 arrest at Lake Tahoe.

Burghard was serving a five-year suspended prison sentence for battery with substantial bodily harm after he got drunk and broke the jaw of a fellow gambler in Stateline on Oct. 23, 2014.

He was sentenced in April 2018.

Burghard is scheduled to appear on June 9 on all of the cases, according to Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza.

■ A man who admitted Tuesday to dealing drugs faces a 1-6-year prison sentence.

Omar Mendez Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to selling more than 1.4 ounces of methamphetamine in May and June 2019.

He turned himself in on a warrant in July 2019 and was free on $50,000.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will recommend he serve no more than 1-3 years in prison. The charge also carries a $20,000 fine. Mendez is scheduled to be sentenced July 21.

■ A Reno man who is serving a prison sentence was given a suspended sentence after admitting to possession of 2.4 grams of heroin.

Joshua Michael Kogut, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday in connection with his Oct. 1, 2018, arrest for shoplifting.

Kogut failed to appear in East Fork Justice Court, saying he couldn’t get a ride. He was subsequently arrested in Washoe County and sentenced to 12-32 months in prison for attempted grand larceny.

Should he fail probation, he faces another 1-3 years in prison.

■ A Gardnerville man is facing a have the rest of his year sentence imposed at a probation violation hearing on June 2.

Daniel Henry, 33, fought with deputies in August 2017.

He admitted the gross misdemeanor and was sentenced to 364 days in jail in June 2018. He was also ordered to pay $200 in fees.

He was taken into custody on a warrant for probation violation on May 8.

He appeared in district court on Tuesday, where the warrant was confirmed and a hearing date set.