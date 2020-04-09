Man lasts 6 months on probation

A former Lake Tahoe man, who was on probation when he was imprisoned in a drug deal gone wrong, was ordered incarcerated an additional four years on Tuesday.

Christopher Mendonca, 24, appeared in Douglas County District Court on a variety of probation violations, including his arrest and conviction for larceny from a person in Carson City. That charge netted him an 18-60-month prison sentence in January.

Carson City ordered, and District Court Judge Tod Young confirmed, that Mendonca must serve his 18-48-month sentence consecutively, meaning he faces an aggregate sentence of up to nine years.

Mendonca was one of eight members of a drug ring broken up in November 2018. He pleaded guilty to selling heroin in January 2019 and received probation in March.

Mendonca admitted Tuesday to violating his probation on July 19 by failing to comply with the interstate compact, maintaining a residence or beginning the substance abuse program he was ordered to as part of his probation.

Two months later, he was arrested on Sept. 24, 2019, in connection to what was described as a theft in connection with a drug deal gone wrong.

Mendonca will receive credit for 183 days time served.

■ A woman admitted Monday to stealing a $980 surveying laser and pawning it for $85.

Leslie Renee Thompson, 39, faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony theft. She is eligible for probation.

In exchange for her guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed to recommend no more than 19-48 months in prison at her June 1 sentencing.

Thompson stole the laser from a vehicle parked in northern Carson Valley on Dec. 10-11, 2019. She was arrested on a warrant after the owner of the laser found it at a Carson City pawn shop.

Thompson was released on her own recognizance pending sentencing. She will live in Turlock, Calif., with her mother.

■ A man, who claimed he was in prison three years ago when he was supposed to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court, will remain in custody for now.

Michael Ian Hutchinson, 26, served a 12-34-month sentence for larceny starting in May 2017, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections web site. He was supposed to be in court on April 17, 2017, for his arraignment for struggling with a deputy during an incident in January that year.

He had been released so he could go to inpatient treatment, but was picked up two weeks later on two warrants in Carson City.

The Carson larceny resulted in a prison sentence.

He was released a year ago, but when he appeared in district court on Monday said he wasn’t informed he was facing additional charges.

He will remain in custody on $10,000 bail until he appears for arraignment.