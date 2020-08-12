Man injured in side-by-side rollover

High School Street in Gardnerville is dug up for installation of drainage pipes and new crosswalk signs.

Kurt Hildebrand

A man, who suffered severe injuries in a side-by-side rollover, was helicoptered from Topaz Ranch Estates for treatment on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported at around 5:40 p.m. near Eagle Mountain Road.

East Fork medics and Douglas County deputies responded to the incident.

A man in his early 60s fell into Red Lake in Alpine County on Friday and drowned. The man was recovered on Saturday after a dive team from El Dorado County responded to aid Alpine County deputies and rescuers.

■ A search for a missing boater at Lake Tahoe was suspended on Tuesday.

A rental boat was found empty and adrift off Cave Rock on Monday, with someone’s cell phone inside. Douglas County deployed Marine 7 and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue to look for him with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The boat had been rented from Zephyr Cove Resort.