Man injured in side-by-side rollover
A man, who suffered severe injuries in a side-by-side rollover, was helicoptered from Topaz Ranch Estates for treatment on Tuesday evening.
The incident was reported at around 5:40 p.m. near Eagle Mountain Road.
East Fork medics and Douglas County deputies responded to the incident.
A man in his early 60s fell into Red Lake in Alpine County on Friday and drowned. The man was recovered on Saturday after a dive team from El Dorado County responded to aid Alpine County deputies and rescuers.
■ A search for a missing boater at Lake Tahoe was suspended on Tuesday.
A rental boat was found empty and adrift off Cave Rock on Monday, with someone’s cell phone inside. Douglas County deployed Marine 7 and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue to look for him with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard.
The boat had been rented from Zephyr Cove Resort.