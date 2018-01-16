Man in custody on stolen vehicle charge

A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested on Thursday night after allegedly being spotted in a car that was reported stolen.

Johnny Hinkley, 55, was spotted sitting in a parking lot of the Hard Rock Casino at around 8:30 p.m.

According to the Douglas Sheriff's Office, Hinkley got out of the vehicle when he saw a deputy approach.

A methamphetamine pipe was found in his backpack and a pipe containing brownish liquid believed to be methamphetamine was found inside the white Chevrolet Corsica. The vehicle had been reported stolen in South Lake Tahoe on Dec. 17.

A Carson City man was taken into custody late Thursday night on a charge of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

Maurico Gomez, 26, was taken into custody at 8:52 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 395 and 5th Street in Minden.