Man held for trial on felony battery charge

A California woman testified that her arm and pelvis were broken during a Thanksgiving altercation that eventually led to the arrest of a man at a former Fish Springs dude ranch.

Thomas Sims, 51, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Friday where felony charges of domestic battery with substantial bodily harm and possession of a controlled substance were upheld.

East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins dismissed charges of coercion and false imprisonment at the preliminary hearing.

Sims was ordered to appear in Douglas County District Court for arraignment on March 26.

A preliminary hearing determines if there is sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the accused may be the perpetrator.

It does not indicate the guilt of the defendant. Sims is denying the charges. He is represented by attorney Kris Brown.

He was arrested after deputies reviewed text messages from the woman who was living with Sims at Sierra Spirit Ranch.

In the texts she begged for help and showed injuries she said she received at Sims' hands.

She testified on Friday that she and Sims had been dating for three months when he started abusing her.

She said that on Thanksgiving he pushed her. He later took her to the emergency room, where she told medical personnel she'd injured herself.

According to court documents, she said he'd threatened to shoot her if she told anyone what happened and bury her in a hole he'd dug with a backhoe.

During their search of the property, deputies located 4.5 pounds of marijuana. Sims allegedly told a deputy that he thought marijuana is legal in Nevada.

Possession of small amounts of marijuana is legal in the Silver State. But dispensaries, which have larger amounts, must be licensed by the state. There are no legal marijuana businesses in Douglas County.