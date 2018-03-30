Man found dead, pinned under snowmobile
An Elk Grove man was killed while snowmobiling along the Tahoe Rim Trail on Thursday after he tried to turn on a steep hill.
Thomas Korves, 56, was the subject of a search after a friend reported at 4:50 p.m. they were separated while riding the trail and he couldn’t find him.
After several attempts to reach Korves on his cell phone, Douglas County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team members responded to look for him.
At about 8:30 p.m., they found him off the side of the trail pinned under the snowmobile.
According to the sheriff’s office, Thomas was riding up a steep slope when he turned the machine, causing it to flip over onto him.