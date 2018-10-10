Daughter: Man found dead in Gardnerville was terminally ill

A man whose body was found near the Chichester ponds in Gardnerville on Monday morning had been missing since Sunday.

Gardnerville resident Henry Pulido disappeared 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a Facebook post by his daughter.

Pulido was reported to be terminally ill and had skipped his medication for 24 hours, she said.

His vehicle was found at about 7 a.m. by deputies who had been searching for him. A search of the area revealed Pulido, who was found in a field behind Carson Valley Middle School.

Nothing suspicious was found in connection with the death, Sheriff's Spokesman Ron Elges said.

Students were diverted around the location where the body was found and Douglas County Search and Rescue combed the field for clues related to the death.

In Nevada, unattended deaths are investigated as homicides.