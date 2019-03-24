Man facing felonies arrested in bail violation

A Genoa man who is facing theft and prescription forgery charges was arrested on a bail violation near the Carson-Douglas line on Wednesday.

Darren T. LeFever, 30, was taken into custody at around 5:40 p.m. at Highway 395 and Clear Creek.

LeFever is scheduled for an April 5 preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court.

In addition to allegedly forging a prescription for Adderall last year, he also faces charges in connection with around $3,800 in fraudulent charges on a credit card.

LeFever was booked into Douglas County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A Carson City man who was on a DUI diversion to avoid a felony was arrested for driving on a revoked license and not having an interlock device on his vehicle on Thursday night.

Lee Michael Liston, 32, was taken into custody after he was pulled over for speeding at Highway 50 and Sewer Plant Road.

Driving on a license revoked for DUI requires mandatory jail time.

He was arrested Nov. 27, 2018, for felony DUI and placed on diversion last month. If he fails the diversion program, he faces 1-6 years in prison.