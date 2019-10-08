Man faces prison for raping child

A Gardnerville Ranchos man faces life in prison after he raped a 14-year-old girl.

David John Harris, 27, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday where he entered a guilty plea to one count of sexual assault on a child under the age of 16.

Under the conditions of a plea agreement, other charges related to the case stemming from actions between June and September 2018 will be dropped.

Harris admitted he’d had sex with the girl during a camping trip and has been in custody since May 1.

Attorney Matthew Ence asked that Harris’ sentencing be set for the first week of January since his client knows he’s going to prison and would like to remain in Douglas County custody for as long as possible.

“Mr. Harris wants to delay sentencing for as long as possible because he fears prison,” Ence said. “My understanding is that they no longer segregate inmates who’ve committed his type of crime.”

District Judge Tod Young said he had no intention of delaying the matter any longer than absolutely necessary out of deference to the victim, who may testify at a Nov. 25 sentencing.

“To make a child wait months for this closure is only traumatizing the child further,” Young said.

Young pointed out that there isn’t much leeway in sentencing with the case, which is statutorily mandated at life with a possibility of parole after 25 years.

Even after Harris is released, he will be required to register as a sex offender and an ex-felon for the rest of his life.

According to court documents, after the camping trip, Harris purchased a Plan B pill for the girl.