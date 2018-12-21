Man faces potential life sentence in drug arrest

A man who allegedly gave his 16-year-old daughter more than 2 ounces of methamphetamine and a pipe to hold for him could face up to life in prison.

John V. Nigra, 54, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday where he was charged with trafficking in a control substance with the assistance of a minor.

Nigra, a Topaz Ranch Estates resident, was pulled over 5 p.m. Monday after a deputy noticed his license plate light was blue. After running the plate and learning the registration was expired, the deputy pulled over the 2006 Ford and contacted Nigra and his daughter.

When Nigra got out of the vehicle, the deputy noticed he was packing a black Berretta in a holster with the safety off. Believing Nigra was a convicted felon, the deputy took charge of the weapon and took Nigra into custody.

The deputy was going to release the 16-year-old when she asked for her purse. According to court documents, the deputy asked to search the purse and received permission. That's when he found the drugs.

Nigra is represented by attorney Mathew Work.

■ Eldorado County authorities have until Christmas Eve to pick up a Gardnerville woman who is subject to a fugitive warrant.

Lexy Nichole Foster, 27, has been in Douglas County custody since her Dec. 2 arrest.

She waived extradition to South Lake Tahoe in connection with her probation for the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

■ A Gardnerville woman faces two count of sales of a controlled substance in connection with an Aug. 14 heroin transaction.

Lindsey Ann Rix, 27, was taken into custody on Wednesday.