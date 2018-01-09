Man faces embezzlement charge

An electrician who allegedly used his company credit card, expenses and pay to run up more than $9,600 was taken into custody on a warrant early Thursday morning.

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Nathan Dowdy, 35, worked for Digital Traffic Systems until August, according to the company.

According to the warrant, he was using his company credit card to purchase personal items. He told investigators that he was anticipating the company would take those items out of his final paycheck, which he hadn't received.

He was booked into Douglas County Jail on the Dec. 21 warrant issued for embezzlement.