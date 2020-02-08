Man faces drug sales charges

A Californian accused of trafficking 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine last summer is in Douglas County custody.

Elk Grove resident Theodore Marino, 41, was transported on a warrant issued in connection with three sales that occurred last summer in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

According to East Fork Justice Court records, Marino made three transactions at a Ranchos convenience store on July 23, Aug. 1 and Aug. 23, 2019.

A warrant for his arrest was issued out of East Fork Justice Court on Oct. 23, 2019.

■ A Gardnerville woman was arrested on Thursday evening after she allegedly struck a 71-year-old relative and broke the front window of a Hussman apartment.

Ashley Nicole Valenzuela, 36, was just out of rehab and had been drinking when the incident occurred around 6 p.m.

The victim told deputies that she was able to lock Valenzuela out of the apartment before the woman broke the front window in an apparent attempt to climb back inside. Two children were in the apartment and witnessed the incident.

Valenzuela is being held on elder abuse and domestic battery charges She is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Monday. She allegedly had a .169 blood alcohol content.

■ A Reno woman facing a charge of felony domestic battery will be allowed to go to treatment for alcoholism, though she won’t be released from jail unless there’s a bed.

Cora Quin Martinez, 20, allegedly held a knife to an Indian Hills man’s throat during an argument about her living in the house.

Prosecutor Erik Levin objected to her release or any reduction in her bail, which is $15,000 bondable.

She was ordered to return to custody immediately on completing treatment.

■ A Dayton woman admitted a count of domestic battery in connection with a Jan. 25 incident in which she woke the victim up by choking him.

Lorie Pritchett Watson will remain in custody for the next week until her Feb. 12 sentencing. The victim has a right under Nevada law to testify at her sentencing.

Under a proposal presented by defense attorney Matthew Ence, Watson would face 180 days in jail with 150 of that suspended for two years. The time it takes for her to be sentenced would count against the 30 days jail time she would receive.

■ A Louisiana man accused of making off with $4,000 cash he was supposed to deposit waived extradition back to New Orleans.

Abiy Demeke, 33, admitted he was the person named in the fugitive warrant.

According to court documents, he was given the $4,000 on Jan. 13 to deposit in the bank.

He was stopped 3:15 a.m. Jan. 29 for a broken headlight at Highway 395 and County Road.

He told a deputy he was traveling from Las Vegas to San Jose to visit relatives.

■ A Gardnerville man conditionally waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday in connection with a stolen credit card charge.

Stephen Schouten, 55, will go to Douglas County District Court on Feb. 24 to seek a competency evaluation. East Fork Justice Court doesn’t have a funding source for evaluations, so defendants in those cases go to district court. Once the evaluation is complete, Schouten would return to justice court to continue the case. He is accused of two felony counts involving a relative’s credit card.