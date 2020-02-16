Man competent in lewdness case

A man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl was found competent on Tuesday and remanded to East Fork Justice Court for further proceedings.

Michael Howell Jr., 22, is scheduled to appear on Feb. 19 on a charge of lewdness with a child under the age of 14. The charge carries a sentence of life without possibility of parole.

The incident occurred in June 2017 when the girl was brought to Howell’s apartment by his brother Jaccob, who met her at a Gardnerville carnival.

Jaccob Howell is serving a 3-8-year prison sentence for attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14 for his part in the incident.

■ A warrant was issued for a California man who failed to appear in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Kyle E. Dean was notified of the court date, attorney Kris Brown said on Tuesday.

The nationwide warrant was for $4,250 cash, which is what Dean owes in restitution to the victim of a car theft.

Dean, 27, was arrested in Indian Hills in April 2019 and given a diversion program. If he’s found to have violated his diversion, he could face up to nine years in prison at sentencing.

■ A Gardnerville man admitted gross misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon.

Daniel Redding was arrested Jan. 2 after deputies found a baton in his possession. Redding, 27, faces up to 364 days in jail at his sentencing on March 24. He has three prior felonies.

■ A man arrested within moments of taking someone else’s vehicle on Dec. 7, 2019, admitted to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Shane Dollar, 19, faces up to 1-5 years in prison at his March 24 sentencing.

He has a warrant out of Lyon County mental health court.

■ A woman who drove off as a deputy was trying to pull her out of a vehicle was found competent on Tuesday.

Kimberly Ann Maddox appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday, where a Feb. 28 preliminary hearing was set in her case.

Maddox, 34, has been in custody since November 2019 on charges of battery on an officer, hit and run with injury and drug trafficking. The incident occurred in Indian Hills.