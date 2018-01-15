Man burned in honey oil extraction fire

A man received third-degree burns while allegedly extracting hash oil using butane at a Gardnerville apartment building.

East Fork firefighters were called to 1330 Stodick Parkway 2:40 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that someone was on fire.

When they arrived they found a fire in the dishwasher had been extinguished.

The burn victim was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center by CalStar ambulance helicopter.

Investigators determined the fire originated while highly potent THC was being extracted from marijuana, making something called honey oil.

The apartment has been rendered safe and criminal charges are pending, Sheriff's Spokeswoman Bernadette Smith said.