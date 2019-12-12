Man arrested in car theft

A Gardnerville man accused of stealing a car from a Waterloo Lane address on Saturday didn’t get far before being spotted by deputies.

Shane Dollar, 19, was arrested at gunpoint after a deputy spotted the Volvo SUV pulling into the Lampe Park parking lot after the 6:30 p.m. call.

Dollar appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where Brian Filter was appointed to represent him. According to court records, Dollar was on probation for auto theft at the time of his arrest.

■ A Gardnerville man who was on probation and whose license was revoked for driving under the influence was stopped Saturday after he pulled onto Highway 395 while it was closed for the parade.

Mark Edwin Graham, 24, pulled out of the parking lot of a Gardnerville grocery store, driving over a row of orange cones set up to indicate the road was closed.

A deputy pulled him over near the S Curve and determined he’d been drinking, something else he wasn’t supposed to do.

Graham allegedly told the deputy he’d had two Long Island ice teas. A preliminary breath test indicated he had a .119 blood alcohol content. The test is not admissable in court.

■ A Seaside, Calif., man who is wanted in Monterey on a stalking charge, was arrested Friday afternoon after medics responded to a report of a man who’d been drinking for three days.

John Hendricks, 52, was picked up near Carson Valley Medical Center with a .325 blood alcohol content.

He waived extradition on Monday and East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones set a Dec. 23 review date.

■ A Gardnerville man arrested Dec. 5 may be facing a felony domestic battery charge.

Austyn Hines Rodriguez, 25, was arrested 7 p.m. after deputies received a report the victim had a black eye and marks around her neck.

He was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

■ A woman who is accused of driving off as a deputy was trying to pull her out of the vehicle conditionally waived her preliminary hearing on Friday so she may be evaluated.

Kimberly Ann Maddox, 34, is facing multiple felonies including drug trafficking and battery on an officer.