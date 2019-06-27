Man admits to raping woman

A man faces life in prison with a possibility of parole after 10 years after he admitted to a charge of sexual assault.

Daniel Joseph Aguilar, 35, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Monday.

Under Nevada law, Aguilar is not eligible for probation, and will have to register as a sex offender and undergo lifetime supervision as a result of his plea.

Aguilar is being held without bail pending his Aug. 19 sentencing.

Aguilar was arrested in April in connection with charges he raped a woman stemming from a Jan. 6 incident in Gardnerville.

When asked if he committed the crime as stated in the charging information he replied, “I did, your honor.”

Aguilar was originally charged with battery, kidnapping and attempted sexual assault, in addition to the charge he admitted on Monday.

■ Five years after a trailer of stolen goods was found parked in downtown Gardnerville, a Turlock, Calif., man admitted to the thefts.

Thomas Paul Reed IV, 35, pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Reed faces up to 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine in connection with the thefts.

Reed said he came to Carson Valley to escape a life of crime, but seems to have brought it along.

He was employed as a Gardnerville mechanic, where he took items from vehicles. He admitted to misappropriating a 1991 Honda Accord.

The warrant for Reed’s arrest was issued in 2015.

■ A Minden woman who said she wanted to go home to be a sober mother to her 21-month-old daughter will instead go to prison.

Amber Fitzgerald, 25, admitted to a handful of probation violations on Monday.

Fitzgerald was ordered to serve out her 12-48-month sentence after District Judge Tom Gregory pointed out she’d squandered her opportunity for probation.

Fitzgerald was sentenced to participate in Western Regional Drug Court in July 2018 as a condition of her suspended sentence for heroin possession. She washed out of a treatment program and was removed from drug court. A parole and probation representative said that in addition to using drugs, Fitzgerald also had a known felon at her residence while her child was there.

■ A $5,000 warrant was issued for the arrest of a Sacramento man who didn’t appear in district court for his arraignment.

Gregory Spears, 58, was arrested at the MontBleu Hotel-Casino in Stateline after deputies detained him for allegedly battering a woman early on April 27.

According to court documents, a search revealed 20 1-gram packets of cocaine.

Spears was bound over in Tahoe Township Justice Court on June 4 and is facing a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale.