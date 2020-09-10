Man admits leading deputies onto airport

Bradbury



A man who led deputies on a July 5 chase onto Minden-Tahoe Airport’s tarmac right in front of a plane preparing to take off admitted to attempted eluding a deputy.

Dean Orville Bradbury hopped into a running Chrysler and drove at speeds approaching 100 mph with deputies in pursuit.

He knocked down a couple of fences to get onto the airport’s tarmac and drove within 10 yards of an airplane preparing to take off.

In exchange to his plea, prosecutors will recommend a suspended sentence of 2-5 years on condition he attend mental health court.

The maximum sentence he could receive is six years in prison and a fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 20.

■ A 44-year-old man faces the possibility of prison for possession of methamphetamine.

Chester Edwin Anderson, 44, admitted to a single count of possession of a controlled substance. He agreed not to seek a diversion program.

Typically, possession requires mandatory probation, but Anderson has two convictions in Yerington for possession and trafficking.

Anderson was arrested Aug. 1, according to court documents.

■ A trial of a former Minden resident was delayed until March, though the case may be resolved sooner.

Jason Bahr, 46, is denying he blackmailed a 15-year-old girl into sex between March and August 2018.

He is facing trial on three counts of sexual assault with a girl under the age of 16. He was scheduled for a trial on Sept. 16 before the coronavirus struck.