Man admits forcing himself on 13-year-old

A former Gardnerville man accused of forcing himself on a 13-year-old girl nearly three years ago plans to plead guilty but mentally ill to one count of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Michael Howell Jr., 22, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday where his plea was delayed a week while attorneys ensure the plea agreement includes all the consequences of his action.

Howell forced a girl his brother brought to his apartment to have sex June 2017.

Howell’s brother, Jaccob, 21, was sentenced to 3-8 years in prison in January 2019. He is being housed at Lovelock Correctional Center.

■ A Lake Tahoe man faces up to 15 years in prison after he admitted to a subsequent felony DUI on Tuesday.

Scott Murray Johnstone, 48, was out of prison for his previous felony for two years before he was arrested Feb. 27 near Tramway and North Benjamin.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed not to recommend more than eight years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Johnstone was convicted of felony third instance of driving under the influence on Nov. 10, 2014. He went to prison in April 2016 on a 19-60-month sentence. He was released in February 2018, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Johnstone is being held in Douglas County Jail pending his June 23 sentencing.

■ A Californian admitted bringing nearly two ounces of methamphetamine to a drug buy in Gardnerville nearly three years ago.

Anthony E. Valdez, 33, was arrested in late 2018 in connection with the Aug. 15, 2017, delivery of 58.4 grams of the drug.

On Monday, he entered guilty pleas to a count of sales of a controlled substance and a count of transport of a controlled substance. He faces up to six years in prison and a $20,000 fine on each charge at his June 29 sentencing. A June 16-18 jury trial was vacated as a result of his pleas.

Valdez is out of custody.