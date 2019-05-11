Mammovan plans Carson City, Gardnerville stops this month

The Mammovan is stopping in Carson City and Gardnerville the last week of May.

Courtesy

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important. The goal of Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is to make mammography services accessible and convenient for women by visiting locations across Nevada. The Mammovan is stopping in Stateline, Reno and Gardnerville.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider. The Mammovan now has the capability to do 3D screening. Women are encouraged to check with their insurance company to see if a 3D scan is covered. If it is not covered by insurance, there is a $50 charge for a 3D scan.

Women wanting to take advantage of this valuable service should call 1-877-581-6266 to make an appointment:

9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. May 20, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, 15 U.S. 50, Stateline

8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. May 21, Harrah’s Hotel and Casino, Harrah’s Event Plaza near Reno Arch, Reno

8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. May 22, Northern Nevada HOPES, 580 W. Fifth St., Reno

8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. May 23, Northern Nevada HOPES, 580 W. Fifth St., Reno

8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. May 24, Access to Health Care, 4001 S. Virginia St., Reno

8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. May 28, NVHC Sierra Nevada Health Center, 3325 Research Way, Carson City

8 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. May 29, Washoe Tribal Clinic, 1559 Watacheamu Road, Gardnerville

NVHC’s mission is to provide access to quality health care services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. Nevada Health Centers accepts most insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare.

Nevada Health Centers operates the Mammovan, a mobile mammography van that provides convenient access to mammography services to women. The Mammovan began operations in 2000 and initially was made possible by a grant secured by former U.S. Rep. John Ensign and former first lady of Nevada Dema Guinn.