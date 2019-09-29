Main Street ramps up for Oct. 5 Fall Fest

As always, Main Street Gardnerville is bustling with activity for our tight-knit little community. Plans are well underway for the upcoming annual Main Street Fall Fest on the first Saturday of October. The festival is a free, community-driven event celebrating the region’s traditions and history that showcases the continued talents, creativity, and diversity of its residents. Come and join the fun at the new Main Street Fall Fest which combines music, activities, demonstrations, performances by local talent on the pavilion, arts and crafts, vendors, community organizations and businesses at Heritage Park.

It wouldn’t be fall in the Carson Valley without the annual Scarecrow and Harvest Festival hosted by Main Street Gardens and East Fork Gallery. Teams are already busy designing and constructing their “coffins” for the annual Slaughterhouse Lane Coffin and Stretcher Races. Local Main Street Gardnerville volunteer Donna Werner and husband Leon, built a coffin named “Freedom Fighter” to honor those who have served in the Armed Forces. You won’t want to miss seeing this, and all of the other newly inspired coffin themes. Last year’s returning champ is “Anytime Fitness’s” race team “Day of the Dead-lifts.” Who will win the Coffin Race this year–come and find out for yourself? To sign up your team go online to Main Street Gardnerville’s website or bring cash or check the day of the event. The Coffin Race registration booth is positioned on Ezell St. near Heritage Park Gardens and sign-up is between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please be sure to check out race requirements on the website prior to entering at mainstreetgardnerville.org.

Next up is preparation for National Wreaths Across America Day on December 14. Monetary donations are needed now to purchase the wreaths. The project mission is to remember, honor and teach by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. The Carson Valley Community is urged to sponsors a veterans’ wreath at our local Garden Cemetery by volunteering or donating to this fundraising effort. See website mainstreetgardnerville.org/donate. Call 782-8027 with questions on any of the above.

Main Street Gardnerville is a 501c3 non-profit whose mission is to revitalize downtown Gardnerville utilizing design, organization, promotion and district vitality to develop the unique identity and preserve the historic nature of our community.

