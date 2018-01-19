Main Street participation enthusiastic

Nearly 650 people participated in a discussion of Main Street Gardnerville conducted by the national program recently.

Main Street Director Debi Lehr said 60 people turned out for a Jan. 10 meeting.

Another 385 participated in an online survey.

"The national program was very impressed with that," Lehr said. "Especially since it was during the holidays."

Lehr said the national Main Street program usually gives communities two months, but Gardnerville only had five weeks to announce the survey.

One of the issues Main Street Gardnerville has, according to Lehr, is that residents think it's a governmental entity.

"There's still some confusion about what we do," she said. "They think we're part of town government and that we'll narrow the roads and reface the whole downtown," she said.

The survey showed residents think of Gardnerville as being a place for health and wellness, parks and recreation.

"That's because we're such an outdoorsy group," she said. "It means we're right on track with our wine walks, the coffin races, festivals and fun runs."

She said in general residents think of Gardnerville as "quaint, historical and very friendly."

Results of the survey are collected by the National Main Street Center.

Gardnerville has the first and only Main Street Program in Nevada.

Implemented almost a decade ago, Gardnerville's Main Street program conducted its first meeting on June 18, 2008.

The Nevada Legislature in 2017 approved establishing a state program.

According to its website, mainstreetgardnerville.org, its mission is to "revitalize downtown Gardnerville utilizing design, organization, promotion and economic restructuring to develop the unique identity and preserve the historic nature of our community."