Main Street car show approved for Aug. 14

While Hot August Nights isn’t coming to Minden next month, the Main Street Car Show & Shine is planned for Aug. 14.

Minden Town Board members approved closing Esmeralda Avenue from Sixth to Fourth streets, and Mono Avenue from Sixth to Fifth streets 3-11:30 p.m. for the annual event.

Organizer Mike Schiller said participants will be practicing social distancing.

“We are a small town and practicing social distancing, so shaking everyone’s hand this year is not an option,” he said. “We will be practicing the new norm. Please bring your car your smiles and your masks. The band this year will be on the stage in the park.”

Schiller said tri-tip from local suppliers will be served with a blueberry barbecue sauce, chips and a drink.

“I got as much space as I could get streets will be available at 4 p.m., he said. “If you display a race vehicle, open headers are OK until 9. All makes and models are welcome. including vehicles under construction, which may get you a lot of ideas or parts cheap. This is our hobby which in many cases becomes a lifestyle.”

Schiller said this is the 32nd year of the gathering, and he’s not certain how many people will turn up, but that the response to the rumor it was happening has been overwhelming.

“This makes it official unless the governor shuts me down,” he said. “Please if your wanting to dance remember we are in the park on grass so wear the appropriate foot wear. I need a few volunteers to park cars and a few minutes at the end to police the streets.”

He said that if the event turns a profit that will go to a local charity.

A minimum $25 donation is required per vehicle. Schiller asked that participants bring exact change.