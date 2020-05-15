Mail-in primary enters final weeks

Video of a Candidate Forum sponsored by the Good Governance Group on Tuesday is online at dcnvggg.com.

The group hosts a forum each election, and until the coronavirus outbreak planned to hold it at the Carson Valley next week with candidates appearing on both the primary and general ballots.

However, with the casino closed, group members moved their forum to the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center and featured seven candidates for “Candidates were sent nine possible questions in advance,” according to Forum Chairwoman Bev Anderson. “Candidates in true Nevada style each drew a card from seven cards. That draw determined the order for opening statements then was reversed for closing statements. Nine Questions placed in a basket to be drawn at event.”

Due to the Governor’s Directive, social distancing was in place, and candidates were advised they were not allowed guests.

Candidates answered question in district order. Jerry Evans of 99.1 FM moderated the debate.

The forum featured District 1 candidates Dave Nelson and Danny Tarkanian; District 3 candidates Larry Walsh, Mark Gardner and Charles Holt; and District 5 candidates Walt Nowosad and Nate Tolbert. All the candidates, except for Holt, will appear on the Republican Primary ballot. Holt, a Libertarian, will face the winner of the District 3 race in November. While candidates are required to live in their districts, Republicans across the county will be able to vote on them.

“The Good Governance Group thanks everyone,” Anderson said.

This is the second forum featuring the commissioner candidates appearing on the primary ballot.

On May 4, The Record-Courier, the Business Council of Douglas County and the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce held their forum at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Voters may view that forum at https://player.lightcast.com/ygTOyETM

Ballots were mailed to Douglas County residents at the beginning of the month and must be returned by June 9. An election center is being operated out of a tent behind the historic courthouse, 1616 Eighth St., Minden, where residents may register to vote, drop off ballots or pick up replacement ballots if they’ve changed party.

Because Nevada has a closed primary, only Republicans may vote in the county commissioner primary, which will decide the winner in two of the three races.