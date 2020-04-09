Mail-in primary ballots coming first week of May

MORE ONLINE GoVoteDouglas.com

There were a lot of changes anticipated in this year’s primary, including same-day voter registration.

But thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, all 38,150 Douglas County’s active voters will be participating in the June 9 primary via the U.S. mail.

Ballots are expected to be mailed out beginning the first week of May.

“In light of the virus, we are taking this precautionary measure, but still want to make sure every registered voter can cast a ballot,” Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis said. “I am confident in the office’s ability to conduct a fair, transparent and accurate election through mail-in ballots.”

Lewis said she wants to eliminate the possible exposure or transmission of the virus among voters.

By conducting the election by mail, voters will have time to research and vote, their ballots from the safety of their homes. Voters are encouraged to return their voted ballots in the postage pre-paid envelope. Ballots must be postmarked by June 9.

Election officials have established the hashtag #ballotready to remind voters to update and verify their voter records in advance of the ballots being mailed starting May 1. The deadline to ensure the correct ballot is delivered in the initial mailing is April 23.

There are 2,927 inactive voters registered in Douglas County. Typically, inactive voters can just turn up at the polls and vote, but with mail-in voting, they should check their status at https://cltr.douglasnv.us/elections/voter-registration/

Voters can also fix their mailing address and change party affiliation at the web site.

Voters can still makes changes and either have a replacement ballot mailed, or if applicable, pick it up in person, after presenting an acceptable form of identification.

For more information, visit GoVoteDouglas.com. Contact the Election Office at (775) 783-6095 with questions or concerns.