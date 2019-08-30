Luau bids farewell to summer

No bad luck here when the Young at Heart club presents its “End of Summer Luau.”

Get your tickets now for the Douglas County Community & Senior Center event. $20 a person includes a Hawaiian-style buffet, tea, water, and a flower lei. Doors open at 6 p.m., 1329 Waterloo Lane, in Gardnerville. The dinner begins at 6:15 p.m. and the show starts at 7:50 p.m. The Douglas Ukulele Group and Poly Nui will perform at this event. Poly Nui is a Reno-based group of professional dancers offering live performances and in-studio lessons in the beautiful, graceful, and energetic dances from the islands of Tahiti, Hawaii, and more to people of all ages.

Adult beverage and specialty drinks available for purchase from Young at Hearts’ “Tiki Bar.”

Don’t wait until it’s too late, there is a possibility tickets will be sold out before they are available at the door. Purchase yours at the Center or call 782-5500 to R.S.V.P.

The fun just keeps going at the Center with Young at Hearts’ Community Bingo on Sept. 15.

Cash Ball $806 plus (before ticket sales). Buy-in is $15. Doors open at 11 a.m., Early Bird Games at 1 p.m. with regular games at 1:30 p.m. Early bird buy-in is $4. Regular games are $6, plus there are five special games with a $1 buy-in. The progressive pot is $650 and 53 numbers. The snack bar will be open to help sustain you should you decide to play all day. Bring your daubers and be ready for action.

Bingo games are held at the Center on the third Sunday of the month. If the month has five weeks there will be games on the fifth Sunday. Participants must be 21 years old to play bingo. Call 783-6455 or 267-4897 with any questions.

