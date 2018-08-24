Low temps break Minden’s hot streak

The history books will show Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 cost Minden a chance at a record.

While Reno recently set a record for most days of 90 degrees or higher, Minden missed a similar stretch because, on Aug. 5 and 6, the recorded high was "down to" 89 degrees, said Cassie Leahy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Reno.

"You get one or two days just under (90 degrees) and it resets the streak," Leahy said.

For those who are obsessive about weather streaks, Leahy did offer this: Minden recorded a 57-day run of 85 degrees or more. That streak, which ended Aug. 15, is the ninth-longest in Minden's recorded weather history.

And there are no "predicted" records in the near future. Except for Sunday, the forecast of the next week doesn't promise anything out of the ordinary.

Sunday, breezy winds and critical fire weather concerns increase as a trough approaches the region, according to the NWS website. Gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range are possible on Sunday. Low humidity will add to the increased fire danger.

Other than that, "cooler temperatures are the main topic," Leahy said.

Haze caused by wildfires will continue to be an issue for the next few days, with "moderate" air quality expected for the region.

The next couple of weeks should be near normal conditions.

"A strong and blocking ridge of high pressure over the Central Pacific will keep a trough along the west coast at least into the Labor Day weekend," according to the NWS website. "Overall this pattern will open the door for periods of breezy winds, cooler temperatures and perhaps some showers and thunderstorms."

The detailed forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

For information, visit https://www.weather.gov.